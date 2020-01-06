Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s a Thursday evening… In January… In Wisconsin when life might be looking a little dreary. Yes, you may need a little push to do something after work instead of burrowing under multiple blankets and watching a movie.

And so we present, ahem, Urban Milwaukee’s Beer Bash at MKE Brewing. That’s on January 16 at 6 p.m. and free for our members. Come and enjoy a glass of local beer, get some tasty snacks at the brewery’s neighbor Glass + Griddle, and start up a conversation with some of your favorite journalists or fellow members.

Each attendee will get a free MKE brewery tour, which includes multiple pours of beer, a pint glass to take home, and a token which you can use for an MKE beer in the future. But in order to attend this event you must be a member of Urban Milwaukee and RSVP here. Members are allowed to bring a +1 to the event but should reserve an additional ticket to the event when doing so.

Located at 1128 N. 9th St. in the The Brewery district, MKE Brewing is a quickly expanding brewery in the city of Milwaukee. With multiple unique brews such as Outboard, Louie’s Demise, MKE IPA and dozens more small batches, experimental tastes and soon-to-be classics on tap, the brewery will not disappoint you with its offerings.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

Our regular Beer Bash events is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

Remember to RSVP to the Urban Milwaukee Beer Bash hosted by MKE Brewing here! For more information on MKE Brewing click here.