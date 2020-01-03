Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

British humor, even with much of it sailing over our heads, is a thing of beauty. It can be dry as your favorite martini, and still somehow broad and ridiculous. That makes it hard to define; is it the pet shop bit whereof Monty Python argues that a parrot he sold some hapless customer is not dead? Or is it multiple Pythons in drag re-enacting the Battle of Pearl Harbor by rolling around in the mud? In both there is an unshakeable commitment to the most absurd premises and a willingness to make a total ass of yourself in the service of comedy. When, who died of a heart attack last week in France, was scooped up by this group of anarchists they must have recognized a kindred spirit, not to mention a brilliant songwriter.

Before that association, Innes had co-founded The Bonzo Dog Band, a group that came as close as any to the kind of surreal mayhem the Python troupe was known for. The Bonzos started with traditional jazz, then added silly props, surreal costumes and an appetite for mayhem, to make some unforgettable records and videos. Innes wrote some of their best material, including their only hit, “I’m The Urban Spaceman,” This video is a master class in deadpan delivery.

Later, Innes teamed up with Python Eric Idle on a show called “Rutland Weekend Television,” which gave birth to one of the original mockumentaries, “The Rutles.” Innes, who played the John Lennon character Ron Nasty, wrote perfect faux Beatles tunes for it. He was so good at channeling them he wound up being sued by Northern Songs, who owned the publishing rights to The Beatles’ catalog. (He won and avoided songwriter’s jail.) He borrowed Lennon’s snide nasal voice for this psychedelic masterpiece, “Cheese And Onions,” which conjures up “I Am The Walrus” (musically) and “Yellow Submarine,” (visually).

It was on that show, in one of my favorite performances ever, that Innes took on “Protest Song” is a catalog of Dylanisims, from jarring harmonica to trippy poetry. Don’t say you weren’t warned — his character,, makes it perfectly clear it will be no picnic when he announces, “I’ve suffered for my music and now it’s your turn.”

All the prophets of doom

Can always find room

In a world full of worry and fear

Tip cigarettes

And chemistry sets

And Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer

So I’m goin’ back

To my little ol’ shack

And drink me a bottle of wine

That was mis en bouteille

Before my birthday

And have me a ******’ good time

Rain on a tin roof sounds like a drum

We’re marchin’ for freedom today …hey

Turn on your headlights and sound your horn

If people get in the way

(More terrible harmonica playing)

Let me turn you on

To the chromium swan

On the nose of a long limousine

Even hired for the day

It is somethin’ to say

But what the hell does it mean?

I may be accused

Of bein’ confused

But I’m average weight for my height

My phil-o-so-phy

Like color TV

Is all there in black and white

RAI ..Rain on a tin roof sounds like a drum

We’re marchin’ for freedom today …hey

Turn on your headlights and sound your horn (honk honk)

If people get in the way

© Neil Innes

My favorite moment is when he reaches for that high note in the last verse and quickly bails when he realizes the note is not in his range. How he keeps a straight face is a mystery. I wish a few contemporary comics would emulate him. Innes was a good actor and could have been “The Seventh Python,” the honorary title he earned by writing so many of their musical numbers.

There was an inherent sweetness to everything Neil Innes did that comes through strongly in this intimate solo performance of “Something To Say”. Inspired by Brexit and two leaders with bad hair, it’s a plea for sanity and thoughtfulness — a perfect song for the end of the tumultuous tens. Let’s hope it’s less apt for the twenties.