Ho, ho, ho all you Urban Milwaukee members. Join us at Company Brewing for our party.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee would like to invite all of our members, writers, employees and partners to come together and celebrate and cheer an unbelievable year! As 2019 comes to a close, come join us at Company Brewing on December 11 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the holiday season and get ready for the new year.

Urban Milwaukee has added many new folks to our growing community of members in 2019. As a thank you for supporting your local journalists, you’re invited to Company Brewing to enjoy a free glass of beer and a tour of the brewery. Snacks will also be available for purchase.

In order to attend, you must RSVP here! All members are allowed to bring one guest, but please select two tickets if you plan on doing so.

And in the spirit of the holiday season, we ask you to please bring one non-perishable food item that we will then donate to the local food pantry to help keep tables and stomachs full.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

We hope this holiday party will bring our members together to celebrate the season. It’s only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

Get tickets to our holiday party here! Ugly sweaters and festive outfits are recommended but not required.