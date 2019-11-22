Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Marcus Performing Arts Center has a full deck of shows performing during the holiday season, and we at Urban Milwaukee would love it if some of our members could attend! That is why we are giving away a handful of tickets to the show’s Second City’s “The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly Sweaters,” on Sunday 12/1 at 2 p.m. (tickets are worth $48) and ‘Twas the Month Before Christmas” on Saturday 12/20 at 7:30 p.m. (tickets are worth $44). Both of which are sure to be a fantastic night out.

Urban Milwaukee will be offering 1 or 2 tickets to our members for these shows while supplies last. Tickets will be available at will call on the day of the show. Be sure to reserve these tickets quickly as they are assured to go quickly.

This year, Second City celebrates 60 years of quick-witted and satirical improvisational humor, and this holiday show will not diverge from the path. Although Urban Milwaukee only has tickets to the December 1 showing, Second City has additional performances on November 29 and November 30. Click Here to grab your tickets to Second City, while supplies last.

Also a comedy, ‘Twas the Month Before Christmas “takes a unique look at Joseph and Mary, the three kings, and the innkeeper, and shares the “other” stories “that led to that magical night in Bethlehem,” according to the Marcus Performing Arts Center. If you are unable to attend the showing we are offering on December 20, this comedy will run from December 18 through December 22. Click here for the Month Before Christmas Tickets, while supplies last.

Normally priced tickets for both shows are available at the links below.

BONUS: We also have a pair of tickets to see Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Miller High Life Theatre on November 26th. Click here to claim them, while supplies last.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee? We offer the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

These two shows are perfect for the holiday season, and these free tickets are among the many perks for becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Each of these tickets normally cost between $44-$48, meaning if you were to grab two tickets you’d pay for almost the entire cost of the $99 annual membership. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

To learn more about Second City’s performance at the Marcus Performing Arts Theatre click here, and for more information on ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas show click here.