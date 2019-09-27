Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

8 After-School Programs for Students in Milwaukee

These programs can help to keep kids engaged outside of the classroom.

By , Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service - Sep 27th, 2019 11:49 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Older students, who work as teen leaders at Neu-Life, guide younger students through an activity. Photo by Ana Martinez-Ortiz/NNS.

Older students, who work as teen leaders at Neu-Life, guide younger students through an activity. Photo by Ana Martinez-Ortiz/NNS.

Although children spend most of their day in class, many of them are even busier afterward. According to the 2014 census, 57 percent of children from the ages of 6 to 17 participate in after-school activities.

Here is a list of after-school programs available for students throughout Milwaukee.

  1. COA
    COA offers various development programs from early childhood to preteens and youth. Additionally, COA has Community Learning Centers at five locations, which include afterschool programming for students. Participants receive homework help and can participate in sports and recreation activities.
  2. YMCA
    The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee has before and after-school programming throughout Milwaukee. Students enrolled in participating schools can apply to join the program. For the list of locations, click here. Find the application form by clicking on your school. Once complete, the application can be scanned and emailed to schoolage@ymcamke.org.
  3. Lighthouse Youth Center
    Throughout the year, Light House Youth Center offers after-school programming for local students. Students can participate in its homework club, utilize the computer lab and participate in recreational activities. Lighthouse Youth Center has two locations: Havenwoods, 5641 N. 68th St., and Garden Homes, 2475 W. Roosevelt Drive.
  4. The Boys & Girls Club
    The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee has 44 locations, including Legacy Clubs and Community Learning Centers. Parents and guardians can enroll their children for $5.
  5. Summit Educational Association
    Summit Educational Association offers one-on-one tutoring and mentoring for boys and girls throughout the school year. The program is broken down into several parts: an hour of study, a 10-minute character talk and 45 minutes of sports. The program is offered in two locations, Dineen Park, 6901 W. Vienna Ave., and Kosciuszko Park, 2201 S. 7th St. Applications can be found here.
  6. Milwaukee Public Schools
    Milwaukee Public Schools offers before and after-school care throughout the district. Options include Child Care CampsCooperative TutoringCommunity Learning Centers and Safe Places. Students enrolled in these programs receive homework assistance and can participate in various activities.
  7. Ma’ruf Youth Center
    Ma’ruf Youth Center, 2110 W. Hampton Ave., is open most days after school. It offers tutoring on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays it offers Kung Fu Disciplinary Training from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Youths also have the option to become a member.
  8. Neu-Life Community Development
    Neu-Life, 2014 W. North Ave., offers several programs for youths based on five focus areas: Arts Education, Academic Enrichment & Life Skills, Health & Wellness, Service Learning & Entrepreneurship and Community Action Projects. Neu-Life operates at several locations throughout Milwaukee.

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on eighteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

Categories: Education, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us