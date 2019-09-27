8 After-School Programs for Students in Milwaukee
These programs can help to keep kids engaged outside of the classroom.
Although children spend most of their day in class, many of them are even busier afterward. According to the 2014 census, 57 percent of children from the ages of 6 to 17 participate in after-school activities.
Here is a list of after-school programs available for students throughout Milwaukee.
- COA
COA offers various development programs from early childhood to preteens and youth. Additionally, COA has Community Learning Centers at five locations, which include afterschool programming for students. Participants receive homework help and can participate in sports and recreation activities.
- YMCA
The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee has before and after-school programming throughout Milwaukee. Students enrolled in participating schools can apply to join the program. For the list of locations, click here. Find the application form by clicking on your school. Once complete, the application can be scanned and emailed to schoolage@ymcamke.org.
- Lighthouse Youth Center
Throughout the year, Light House Youth Center offers after-school programming for local students. Students can participate in its homework club, utilize the computer lab and participate in recreational activities. Lighthouse Youth Center has two locations: Havenwoods, 5641 N. 68th St., and Garden Homes, 2475 W. Roosevelt Drive.
- The Boys & Girls Club
The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee has 44 locations, including Legacy Clubs and Community Learning Centers. Parents and guardians can enroll their children for $5.
- Summit Educational Association
Summit Educational Association offers one-on-one tutoring and mentoring for boys and girls throughout the school year. The program is broken down into several parts: an hour of study, a 10-minute character talk and 45 minutes of sports. The program is offered in two locations, Dineen Park, 6901 W. Vienna Ave., and Kosciuszko Park, 2201 S. 7th St. Applications can be found here.
- Milwaukee Public Schools
Milwaukee Public Schools offers before and after-school care throughout the district. Options include Child Care Camps, Cooperative Tutoring, Community Learning Centers and Safe Places. Students enrolled in these programs receive homework assistance and can participate in various activities.
- Ma’ruf Youth Center
Ma’ruf Youth Center, 2110 W. Hampton Ave., is open most days after school. It offers tutoring on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Tuesdays and Thursdays it offers Kung Fu Disciplinary Training from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Youths also have the option to become a member.
- Neu-Life Community Development
Neu-Life, 2014 W. North Ave., offers several programs for youths based on five focus areas: Arts Education, Academic Enrichment & Life Skills, Health & Wellness, Service Learning & Entrepreneurship and Community Action Projects. Neu-Life operates at several locations throughout Milwaukee.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on eighteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
