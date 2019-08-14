Staging your home to attract and please buyers isn't hard. And it makes all the difference.

More often than not, potential home buyers create or devise an opinion or judgment on your house within 10 seconds of walking towards your front door. As such, it is essential to make a good, positive first impression when you are trying to put your house for sale. And that’s where home staging is of great help.

According to research by Mattress Online, properties quickly sell when they’ve been furnished or decorated. The research also shows that home-staged houses sell for more than a house that hasn’t been staged.

Because of this, if you’re trying to sell your home, it may be the right time to join the home staging bandwagon. For a little help, we will walk you through some simple changes around your property that can make the sales process faster and increase the value of your house. So, take a read!

What Is Home Staging?

Home staging refers to decorating and preparing a house to a certain extent that’ll make it most attractive and delightful to prospective buyers. Meaning, staging a home is more than just cleaning kitchen counters, removing dirty washing, and giving the house an extremely thorough clean.

For the most part, it means taking advantage of greenery, lighting, and artwork to make your property look as welcoming and attractive as possible. In other words, it is all about decorating the house for sale.

Home Staging Tips

Here are a few tips on how to stage a home to get it ready for a quick sale.

Mattress

We all know that we people spend most of our time sleeping. Thus, when you plan to sell your house, you need to ensure that your bed looks inviting to the eyes of potential buyers. All bed linens must be neatly ironed, clean, and in neutral or white color. For added coziness and comfort, put down some cushions and pillows, and over the end of the bed, drape a throw.

Moreover, make sure that your mattress is of the highest quality. There are many mattress options available in the market today, for example, DreamCloud mattress. To decide if it’s the right mattress for your potential buyers, be sure to read any dreamcloud mattress reviews online to scrutinize and study its features and specifications.

Remove Personal Items

Get rid of your personal things, such as your collection of refrigerator art, religious items, wedding photos, or your children’s school pictures. Keep in mind that a house buyer needs to envision or imagine himself or herself residing in the home.

And it will be hard for them to do it if your personal mementos, awards, photos, and items are conspicuous everywhere. It will not take a long time to get rid of these things. Make certain to wrap them cautiously and store them.

Examine Your Floors

Make sure that you repair or fix any creaky floorboards, and all carpets are clean. Say, for example, your house has exposed floorboards, think of getting them re-stained or re-waxed so that they’ll appear best when your buyers inspect the house.

Paint Neutral

With regards to the wall color, think of another crucial home selling tip. Keep in mind that there can be, for the most part, an extensive range of preferences of your prospective house buyers, and do not take the chance of putting off a sober and conventional house buyer by painting the walls in striking, bright colors.

Remember that any room that gets insufficient sunlight will take advantage of neutral wall color. It does not have to be covered with a pure, harsh white, but a pleasant light beige or a pale yellow will aid in making the room seem to have more light.

Don’t risk putting off a buyer with your color preferences. Take note that the house buyer wants to envision their own furnishings or colors, and thus, a blank canvas will be ideal. Also, exterior color must be considered. It shouldn’t be out of style of the interior of the home.

Windows

For the most part, all windows must have curtains or blinds. However, steer clear of nets as much as possible. With long curtains, you can make small-sized windows seem or look larger. Make certain that the blinds are tugged right back and curtain right up to let in light to flood your rooms.

Get Rid of Bad Smells

Use scented candles and air fresheners to banish any odors or faint smells and make the house smell good. If you have dogs or cats, ensure that all rugs and carpets have been cleaned thoroughly.

Takeaway

When staging your home, remember that you are not making some upgrades or updates for yourself. Your goal is to present your property at its immaculate best to prospective home buyers. If you find it difficult to make some improvements, then you can hire an expert to do so.

Author’s Bio: Analisse Weathers is a blogger and writer. She mainly writes about home improvement, home renovation, home repairs, and just about anything related to home-related subjects. Analisse loves to write these topics as she aspires to become an interior designer someday.