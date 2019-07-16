Over 2,000 square-feet of living space in this two-story, open-concept unit now available in trendy Brewers Hill neighborhood. First floor boasts eat-in kitchen, living room with gas fireplace, dining room, Second bedroom, master bedroom with oversized walk-in closet, full bath and laundry. Spacious loft can be used as a family room, play room for the kids or office. Third bedroom and full bath also on the upper level. Large windows throughout the home gives an abundance of natural light. Plenty of closets for storage. Enjoy the serenity of the fenced in common green space on the side of the home. All lighting and chandeliers are included.

The Breakdown

Address: 116 W. Reservoir Ave., Unit 116

Size: 2,042 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 1893

Asking Price: $247,500

Condo Fees: $200/Month

Property Taxes: $4,950

Property Type: Condominium

Walk Score: 83

MLS#: 1645960

