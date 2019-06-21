Vacant lot on 1st and Lapham available for $59,000.

A corner lot at the south end of Walker’s Point is available for development.

The City of Milwaukee is selling an empty, 8,400-square-foot lot at the southwest corner of S. 1st and W. Lapham Blvd.

“Exciting opportunity to build in the bustling Walker’s Point Neighborhood adjacent to Milwaukee’s Harbor District,” reads the opening line of the city’s request for proposals (RFP) document. The property, located at 1613 S. 1st St., is listed for $59,000.

The RFP document outlines that the building must be built to the lot line on the S. 1st St. and W. Lapham Blvd., matching the adjacent Points View Boite night club at 1619 S. 1st St. Brick is required for the building’s facade on the 1st floor with an active use and 70 percent clear glazing.

The site is located along the four-lane S. 1st St., a well-traveled link between Downtown, Walker’s Point and Bay View. The property is passed by 19,000 vehicles a day and far more people when the numerous nearby bus lines are considered.

Submissions are due at 2 p.m. on July 31st.

The approximately fifth of an acre site is near a host of other potential redevelopment sites. Across S. 1st St. the former American’s Best Quality Coatings metal finishing facility (1618 S. 1st St.) is available following the close of the company. On the northwest side of the intersection sits a surface parking lot (1545-1563 S. 1st St.) owned by Engel Tool and Forge

Unlike many vacant lots in industrial areas, a city report indicates the lot is not listed in any state databases of contaminated sites. Historical city directories show that the city has been used for residential purposes in its past.

The lot didn’t become a corner lot until the properties to the north were eliminated when W. Lapham St. was expanded into a boulevard between 1951 and 1969.

