How to protect your home and family by picking the best system for your needs.

Unfortunately, the growing crime rates in various places is what propels families to install home security systems.

However, deciding among different types of home security systems can be a daunting task. There are a lot of home security companies out there—and the industry continues to grow.

So, to save you the headache and time, we did the research into what to consider when choosing a security system. Our guide is written by a real estate consultant and journalist, with a passion for smart homes technology.

Home Security System

As its name suggests, a home security system, through a system of interworking components and devices, can secure your home.

Home security systems can protect homes against burglars and other potential home intruders through networks of integrated electronic devices working together with a central control panel.

When a secured zone is breached, security systems are designed to perform certain tasks. In the event of an intrusion, what your security systems do depends on the type of system you’re using.

Points to Consider When Choosing a System

In protecting your home and family, choosing a home security system is an important step. There are many options and costs to consider before making a decision. Check out the list below for some tips to help you choose the best security system for your home.

Monitoring

At the heart of every alarm system, you will find Monitoring. It ensures that your home is always protected and keeps you safe in case of an emergency.

But not all monitoring connections are created equal. There are three types of security monitoring methods you’ll want to consider: landline, broadband, and cellular.

Some monitoring methods are more susceptible to tampering, so you’ll want to factor that into your decision.

Another thing to think about is your location: if you live in a rural area without cell coverage, a landline might be your only option. Moreover, you’ll need a broadband or cellular connection if you plan on adding home automation features.

Installation: DIY or Professional?

With DIY installation, you’re in full control. You get to decide where the sensors and devices go and how to piece everything together. Most DIY installation systems are wireless and simple to install, taking anywhere from 40 minutes to a couple of hours, so you shouldn’t encounter any problems. Moreover, one of the best parts about DIY installations is that they’re free, so you end up saving on up-front costs.

If you decide on professional installation, get ready to sit back and relax. A technician takes care of the entire process in professional installation. They’ll assess your home’s layout, place sensors and devices in optimal locations, and address any questions or problems.

Customer Experience

Great customer experience has the power to make us feel confident in a product or service. When you’re looking at different security systems, pay attention to their customer service ratings. Check out sites like the Consumer Reports and Consumer Affairs to see what others say about the company.

Once you have a general idea, get some firsthand experience by giving the company a call. Notice things like how detailed representatives are when answering questions, how patient they are on the phone, and how willing they are to find the information you need.

Having a security system is usually a long-term investment, so you want to feel comfortable with the company’s customer service approach. And because the alarm system is such a critical part of your home’s safety, you’ll want to pick a company with attentive, knowledgeable and caring representatives.

Package Features

Depending on your needs, you can find the right home security package. If you want basic alarm monitoring without the bells and whistles, then an intro package makes sense. You’ll get the monitoring you need without the added expense of extra features. If you’re looking for something middle of the road that allows you to check in on your home while you’re away, then you’ll need remote web and mobile access capabilities with email and text notifications.

The package you select will depend on your specific needs, and you should also consider what you might want in the future. Before making a final decision, take a look at what the company offers overall in terms of packages, in case you want to add or upgrade features over time.

Price

Purchasing an alarm system is a big investment. When you’re researching different pricing options, keep these five common fees in mind: the monthly fee, the activation fee, the service fee, the relocation fee, and the cancellation fee. You may want to create a spreadsheet that tracks the differences across each brand for these charges will vary based on the company and the package.

Takeaway

The most common basic principle of securing entry points is what all home security systems work on.

The only real difference in a home security system is in the number of security components spread out throughout the home and monitored by the control panel.

Which is why choosing a top-of-the-line security system is a crucial step to ensure that your home is always secure, regardless of its size and number of doors and windows.