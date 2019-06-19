Get Free Slices at Ian’s Pizza

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pizza-by-the-slice — Milwaukee loves the sound of that. And to gear up for Saturday’s Summer Soulstice Music Festival, Urban Milwaukee is celebrating East Side Week through Friday. To highlight the many exciting things happening throughout the neighborhood, we have been publishing an article on a different East Side business or event every weekday. And to make this week even more special, we are offering a tasty membership deal with an East Side focus. If you sign-up to become an Urban Milwaukee member, we’ll give you a $10 gift card to North Ave.’s favorite pizza-by-the-slice stop, Ian’s Pizza, while supplies last.

This is just a kick-off to all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, and you’ll be eligible to get free tickets to a number of Milwaukee events. Once you become a member, follow this link to claim your Ian’s Pizza gift card, while supplies last.

We know there are many regular Urban Milwaukee readers, who appreciate our unique style of covering the city, and have probably thought about becoming a member. Maybe you just haven’t gotten around to it, or are waiting for a deal that’s right for you. If you’re a pizza lover, an Ian’s aficionado, or just looking for two quick slices during Summer Soulstice on Saturday, here’s the perfect deal for you. By becoming a member, you’ll help us continue to grow and sustain our publication. Now is more important than ever to invest in local, independent journalism.

So, join us today.

There’s more than just free pizza that comes with a membership. You’ll get:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all of this is just $9/month or $99 for entire year, but during this limited-time deal, you’ll receive a free $10 gift card to Ian’s Pizza, while supplies last. That covers two large specialty slices, and perhaps even a dessert. With Chicago Dog, Artichoke Dip, Sloppy Joe, and other June specials at Ian’s, we couldn’t think of a better time to grab a slice. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime.

So, become a member today, and receive your gift card to North Ave.’s Ian’s Pizza, while supplies last. And if you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim a gift card as part of your membership, while supplies last.

Ian’s Pizza is located at both 2035 E. North Ave. and 146 E. Juneua Ave. Giftcards can be used at either location. For more information on the restaurant, including a full menu and more, visit its website.