Armed Man Shot By Police

Officers with the Milwaukee Police Department shot and killed a man on the city’s south side Tuesday morning.

Two men approached the vehicle containing plainclothes officers who were conducting surveillance on the 700 block of West Windlake Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Alfonso Morales told reporters during a press briefing. One man had his face covered and was armed.

Morales said the officers believed they were the targets of a robbery attempt and fired on the armed man, who was transported to a hospital and later died.

The department isn’t identifying the man until the next of kin is notified of his death except to say he was a 29-year-old Milwaukee resident with a prior record. The Milwaukee County Sheriff‘s Department had a warrant out for his arrest for burglary.

The second man to approach the vehicle fled on foot and was arrested after a short chase. Police said he is an 18-year-old city resident.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The officers are members of MPD’s Special Investigations Division and were pursuing Victor Cintron, a suspect in a killing last Friday and who is still at large. Morales said the department is working to determine whether the men who approached officers are connected to Cintron in any way.

The Waukesha Police Department will lead the independent investigation into the shooting, which is required by state law.

