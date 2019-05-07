Free or reduced price for five great museums on Mother's Day. Walk or take free shuttle.

There are places you discover that will amaze. Milwaukee Museum Mile Day (MMM Day) is the perfect way to experience new places and cultural diversity. Every year, MMM opens their doors to residents, museum goers and first-time visitors for a chance to explore five unique museum gems at free or reduced admission. Visit our museums on May 12, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with friends, family and, of course, Mom on Mother’s Day.

MMM Day features docent-led tours, kids’ activities, refreshments, prize drawings and more! While the museums are within walking distance of each other, there will also be a free shuttle running between them every half-hour. Here are seven reasons to explore the historic East Side on MMM Day:

1. Enjoy FREE/reduced admission and prize drawings! See museums and their exhibits on a dime. MMM Day is a celebration that is open to the public and filled with fun activities and prizes. Each museum will hold a drawing, with one Grand Prize drawing that includes museum memberships and more!

Charles Allis Art Museum

Jewish Museum Milwaukee

MOWA at Saint John’s On The Lake

North Point Lighthouse Museum

Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum

2. Explore five unique museums you may not have heard about. Everyone knows about Milwaukee’s Art Museum and Public Museum. But have you discovered the Renaissance gardens of Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum? Or climbed the North Point Lighthouse tower? Or visited the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, the Charles Allis Art Museum and the MOWA gallery at Saint John’s On The Lake? MMM Day is your opportunity to discover Milwaukee’s hidden treasures and experience the rich concentration of history, architecture, art and culture that defines our city.

3. Venture to the East Side for stunning views and popular restaurants. Take the short trip by foot or bike along Prospect Avenue to Lake Park and discover museums and neighborhoods along the way. Enjoy lunch and an afternoon drink at one of the many popular restaurants and taverns along Brady Street and Farwell, Prospect, and North avenues. MMM also offers a scenic experience, full of wonderful views of the city, Lake Michigan, stately historic mansions and famous landmarks.

4. It’s on Mother’s Day. Moms and Museums – Can you think of a better way to spend an afternoon with Mom after that delicious Sunday brunch?

5. Participate in fun-filled kids’ activities! Children are encouraged to join in on the fun with activities like the scavenger hunt, origami folding, and arts and crafts. Plus, meet the author and illustrator of Sport: The Ship Dog of the Great Lakes and climb the 74-foot-tall tower at North Point Lighthouse. See details here.

6. Experience one-of-a-kind exhibits.Each museum offers docent-led or self-guided tours of wonderful collections of art, history and current exhibits that you can’t find anywhere else. See current exhibits here.



7. Support your local museums and community. The MMM is a consortium of five beautiful arts and cultural museums nestled along Lake Michigan on the East Side. It is a simple and affordable way to experience multiple museums while promoting the area as a historically and architecturally significant destination in Milwaukee.

Learn more about the Milwaukee Museum Mile and MMM Day at mmmday.org

Walking and bicycling to the event are encouraged. A free shuttle will run continuously every half hour between all museums beginning at 11:00 a.m. from MOWA at Saint John’s On The Lake and ending at 4:00 p.m. Street parking is also available near many of the museums.

