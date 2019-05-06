Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work for Aurora Health Care as the HR Business Partner Manager for Aurora Psychiatric Hospital and Advocate Aurora Behavioral Health Services.

Having the support to be creative in my role makes my role awesome. Currently, I lead our initiatives to partner with community-based organizations to employ those with disabilities, or as well call them, “diverse abilities.” It’s extremely rewarding connecting these talented job seekers to positions within our organization. Our organization also benefits by employing these talented and highly motivated individuals.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I was born and raised in the Milwaukee suburbs. Though there are much warmer areas where I’d love to live someday, Milwaukee is a great city to live in. My career and family keeps me here.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

First and foremost – the food. I also love Milwaukee’s park system and the short drive to state parks such as the Kettle Moraine State Forest. We live in an amazing area where you can be kayaking or hiking through a state park in the afternoon, then catching dinner downtown in the evening.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Eclectic

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

How can I choose just one? For breakfast, I’m a huge fan of Blue’s Egg or Mad Rooster Café. BelAir Cantina is a must for lunch – you can’t be in a bad mood after tacos and margaritas. For dinner, you’ll often find me frequenting Mader’s for their amazing sauerbraten, spaetzle and ginger gravy.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

Though it has been a while since I have visited, Barnacle Buds is truly a hidden gem in Milwaukee. Their location, music and décor make you feel like you are somewhere along the Atlantic coast, not minutes away from a metropolitan area.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2019?

A World Series win for the Brewers or an NBA Championship for the Bucks would be an amazing game changer for the city! Let’s hope for strong playoff performances to help put our small market teams on the map.