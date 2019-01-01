Membership Checkout

You have selected the Annual Membership membership level. Annual membership to Urban Milwaukee includes enhanced browsing and reading experience (banner ad free!), exclusive access to private tours of Milwaukee landmarks, free admission (and beer) at our bi-monthly Beer Bash, free tickets to events and concerts and more. The GOBBLEGOBBLE19 code has been applied to your order. The price for membership is $59.00 now and then $99.00 per Year. Click here to change your discount code.