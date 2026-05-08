Who Will Lead The Universities Of Wisconsin Next?
Regents roll out a 25-member search team and tap UW-Superior’s chancellor as interim president.
A 25-member search committee has been named to find the next Universities of Wisconsin president after the Board of Regents fired system leader Jay Rothman last month.
Regent President Amy Bogost announced the committee Friday, naming Regent Ashok Rai as chair.
“The next president must bring the courage, discipline, and forward-looking leadership needed to guide the Universities of Wisconsin through one of the most consequential periods in higher education,” Bogost said in a statement.
Bogost also announced Renée Wachter, chancellor of UW-Superior, would begin serving as interim president of the Universities of Wisconsin starting May 18.
Wachter is the senior-most chancellor in the UW system.
Chris Patton, vice president for university relations, has been serving as acting executive-in-charge since Rothman was fired.
In an op-ed, Rothman criticized the Board of Regents, saying the board needs to be smaller and not afraid to make tough choices.
“Leadership is not a popularity contest,” Rothman wrote on April 30.
The Presidential Search Committee is expected to convene in the coming weeks to receive its formal charge and review search procedures.
A team of staff from Universities of Wisconsin Human Resources, the Office of the Board of Regents and the executive search firm AGB Search will support the committee throughout the process.
In addition to Regent Rai, the members of the search committee include:
- Ian Abston, President, Forward 48 and Hoan Group, UW-Oshkosh alumnus
- Angela Adams, Regent
- Lynn Akey, Chancellor, UW-Parkside
- Tracie Banning, Academic Department Associate, Educational Studies, UW-La Crosse
- Johannes Britz, Senior Vice President, Academic and Student Affairs, Universities of Wisconsin Administration
- Kate Burns, Provost, UW-Green Bay
- Raffay Chaudhry, Speaker of the Senate, Student Government Association, UW-Green Bay
- Katherine Frank, Chancellor, UW-Stout
- Noah Fritz, Student Regent
- Thomas Gibson, Chancellor, UW-Milwaukee
- Michael Gilmer, Assistant Chancellor for Student Affairs and Strategic Enrollment and Dean of Students, UW-River Falls
- Julie Gordon, Vice President, Finance and Administration, Universities of Wisconsin Administration
- Marquell Johnson, Professor and Department Chair, Kinesiology, UW-Eau Claire
- Jim Kreuser, Regent
- Edwin Martini, incoming Chancellor, UW-Eau Claire
- Rebecca Mueller, Associate Research Administration Director, Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, UW-Whitewater
- Tom Palzewicz, Regent
- Joan Prince, Regent
- Matt Richards, Member, Board of Directors, UW-Platteville Foundation and Alumni Association
- Sara Rogers, Regent
- Kristi Roth, Professor, School of Education, UW-Stevens Point
- Nicholle Schuelke, Professor of Teacher Education, Chair of Department of Education, UW-Superior
- Bill Westrate, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, American Family Insurance
- John Zumbrunnen, Provost, UW-Madison
Search committee named to replace UW system president was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
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