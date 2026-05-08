Who Will Lead The Universities Of Wisconsin Next?

Regents roll out a 25-member search team and tap UW-Superior’s chancellor as interim president.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A 25-member search committee has been named to find the next Universities of Wisconsin president after the Board of Regents fired system leader Jay Rothman last month.

Regent President Amy Bogost announced the committee Friday, naming Regent Ashok Rai as chair.

“The next president must bring the courage, discipline, and forward-looking leadership needed to guide the Universities of Wisconsin through one of the most consequential periods in higher education,” Bogost said in a statement.

Bogost also announced Renée Wachter, chancellor of UW-Superior, would begin serving as interim president of the Universities of Wisconsin starting May 18.

Wachter is the senior-most chancellor in the UW system.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Chris Patton, vice president for university relations, has been serving as acting executive-in-charge since Rothman was fired.

In an op-ed, Rothman criticized the Board of Regents, saying the board needs to be smaller and not afraid to make tough choices.

“Leadership is not a popularity contest,” Rothman wrote on April 30.

The Presidential Search Committee is expected to convene in the coming weeks to receive its formal charge and review search procedures.

A team of staff from Universities of Wisconsin Human Resources, the Office of the Board of Regents and the executive search firm AGB Search will support the committee throughout the process.

In addition to Regent Rai, the members of the search committee include:

Search committee named to replace UW system president was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.