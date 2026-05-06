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America’s second-largest bank is planning its first branch on Milwaukee’s South Side.

Bank of America is planning to open a bank at 1300 W. Historic Mitchell St., replacing a Dollar Tree at the location.

A new filing with the Historic Preservation Commission shows the bank’s plans for an 8,100-square-foot branch.

It would be the Charlotte-based bank’s third branch in Milwaukee, following a branch under construction at 7630 W. Good Hope Rd. and a planned branch at 5040 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

Three suburban branches are also planned in Greendale, Oak Creek, and Whitefish Bay.

The company first announced an expansion into Wisconsin, via Milwaukee and Madison, in 2023. Its nearest branches to Milwaukee are currently in northern Illinois.

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Bank of America refers to its branches as “financial centers,” which include accessible office and meeting spaces as well as customer-facing technology.

Dollar Tree has been located in the building since 2014. It was previously occupied by Game Crazy and Hollywood Video. According to a historic photo, it once housed a bowling alley.

The 30,000-square-foot property includes a substantial parking lot to the west of the building. Bank of America would lease the entire 8,100-square-foot building, but building plans show the rear would be left unfinished.

A drive-thru ATM is planned for the parking lot.

The structure, referred to as the Mitchell Street Building Company Building — yes, that’s the exact name — was built in 1923 to the designs of Herbst & Kuenzli. It once extended farther west, but the building was partially demolished in 1997.

Historic Preservation Commission approval is required for any exterior changes because the building is located within the Mitchell Street Historic District.

The property has been owned by a Chicago investment firm since 2022.

Bank of America is working with Colliers Engineering & Design, an arm of Colliers International, on the Mitchell Street bank’s design.

North Shore Bank operates its own branch across the street in a multi-tenant building.

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