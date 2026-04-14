Medical College of Wisconsin Names New President

Neurosurgery professor and dean Shekar N. Kurpad to replace Dr. John Raymond in July.

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The Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa has named Dr. Shekar N. Kurpad as its next president and chief executive officer.

Kurpad will become the college’s seventh president on July 1, succeeding Dr. John Raymond, who has served as president and CEO since 2010.

Kurpad is a professor of neurosurgery and senior associate dean in neuroscience at the MCW School of Medicine, and founding director of the Wisconsin Institute of NeuroScience, or WINS.

Raymond will continue to serve as a member of the MCW faculty of the School of Medicine and assist with Kurpad’s transition into his new executive leadership role.

“Dr. Kurpad was selected following a comprehensive national search and brings a proven record of leadership, innovation and impact,” John Donofrio, chair of the MCW Board of Trustees said in a statement. “He is uniquely positioned to guide MCW forward, building on our strong foundation, while advancing academic medicine through our patient care, research, education and community engagement missions.”

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Since 2022, Kurpad has served as the founding director of WINS, a first-of-its-kind statewide neuroscience enterprise integrating more than 600 clinicians and scientists across MCW, Froedtert ThedaCare, Children’s Wisconsin and the Zablocki VA Medical Center under a unified strategic plan.

Through his founding of WINS and leadership across MCW’s health system partners, Kurpad built a model for integrated neuroscience.

Kurpad’s research and teaching include nearly 15,000 surgical procedures and more than 150 original research manuscripts that have shaped contemporary spinal cord science and care.

The Medical College of Wisconsin enrolls more than 1,600 students in medical, graduate and pharmacy schools at campuses in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Central Wisconsin. The school’s more than 1,800 physicians provide care in virtually every specialty of medicine, annually fulfilling more than 4.8 million patient visits.

Medical College of Wisconsin neurosurgeon named next president was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.