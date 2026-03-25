Judge Chris Taylor's campaign says she is ill.

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The Wisconsin Supreme Court debate scheduled for Wednesday night has been postponed after Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor’s campaign said she is ill.

Taylor and Appeals Court Judge Maria Lazar were going to debate live from the Marquette Law School before an invite-only crowd.

“This morning Judge Taylor visited urgent care after waking up feeling unwell,” Taylor’s campaign said in a statement.

“Physicians then recommended she visit the hospital for additional evaluation,” the statement continued. “While she is unable to participate in tonight’s debate, we look forward to rescheduling and finding an opportunity for voters to hear from both candidates before Election Day.”

In a message to WPR, Lazar’s campaign said they wish Taylor a speedy recovery and “look forward to a robust debate as soon as possible for the voters of Wisconsin.”

The winner of the April 7 election will replace Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley, who isn’t seeking another 10-year term on the court.

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Editor’s Note: WPR’s Rich Kremer contributed to this report.

Wisconsin Supreme Court debate postponed was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.