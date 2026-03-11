Will New Postmark Rule Affect Absentee Ballots in Wisconsin?

ACLU warns it could affect voters who register to vote by mail.

Late last year, the United States Postal Service adopted a rule that clarifies when mail is postmarked across the country.

Here’s what Wisconsin voters need to know about how that change will — and will not — affect voting in this state.

What did the US Postal Service change about its postmark guidance?

A postmark is an official mark the USPS puts on an envelope, indicating when and where it was posted. That postmark also officially cancels a stamp, making sure the stamp can’t be used again.

Often, that postmark reflects the date a letter was dropped in a mailbox. But, according to USPS’ newly-adopted rule, that may not always be the case. The rule says that a postmark reflects the date in which a letter was placed in a machine, not necessarily the date it was dropped off.

It’s possible that mail may not be postmarked until a day or two later, said Ryan Cox, the legal director the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin.

“Our understanding is that, effective immediately, the United States Postal Service is not guaranteeing that if you drop a piece of mail in a mailbox on a particular day that it will be postmarked on the same day,” Cox said.

Will the postmark rule affect Wisconsin voter registration?

The ACLU is warning Wisconsinites that the new postmark rule could affect voters who register to vote by mail.

Under Wisconsin rules, materials for registering to vote by mail need to postmarked 20 days before an election.

For people registering ahead of the April 7 Wisconsin Supreme Court election, that deadline is March 18.

Because of the postmark rule change, Cox suggests sending in your voter registration form a few days before that deadline.

Or, if you’re running up against the deadline, you can go the post office counter and ask an employee to postmark the envelope by hand — also known as a “hand-cancel.”

How else can people register to vote in Wisconsin?

An even better option could be registering to vote online or in person, Cox said.

Wisconsinites can register to vote online up to 20 days before an election.

If you’re registering to vote at the polls, the deadline is 8 p.m. on election day.

Proof of residence — like a utility bill or a driver’s license that lists your current address — is needed to register to vote.

Will the postmark change affect Wisconsin mail-in voting?

Wisconsin polls will be open on April 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Or you can choose to vote absentee.

In some communities, Wisconsinites can vote fill out their absentee ballots at in-person locations ahead of election day.

If you’d prefer to fill out your absentee ballot in the comfort of your home, you have the option to return it via mail, drop box or by dropping it off at your local clerk’s office.

The postmark changes will not affect Wisconsin’s deadline for returning absentee ballots. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell says those ballots must be received by the time polls close in order to be counted.

“We don’t care about postmarks,” McDonell said during a recent news conference, in reference to returning absentee ballots. “Postmarks are irrelevant. It has to be in our hands at the polling place by 8 o’clock on election day.”

If you’re planning to mail in your absentee ballot, the ACLU of Wisconsin recommends doing that at least 10 days before election day in case of postal delays.

Will new postmark rule affect voter registration, absentee ballots in Wisconsin? was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.