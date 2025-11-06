WIAA Fighting Proposal To Make It Subject To Open Records Law

Wisconsin's high school regulator isn't a government body, but legislators want it to behave like one.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For nearly 20 years, John Gard has coached cross-country at Notre Dame Academy in Green Bay.

He said running is a sport for students who can’t find playing time on other teams and who sometimes feel isolated.

With cross-country, Gard said students develop friendships across the state and gain confidence.

But he said the state organization that oversees most Wisconsin high school athletic programs has abandoned student athletes and coaches.

“Hundreds of coaches and kids now realize that they have no input, no voice and no respect,” Gard said. “They hoped they were valued, but they aren’t. And the fear of retribution is real.”

Gard testified this week during a Senate Education Committee hearing on a bill that would force the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, or WIAA, to comply with state public records and open meetings laws.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser said the organization is transparent to its more than 500 members.

But she said that because WIAA does not receive any taxpayer dollars, it should not have to abide by state open meetings law.

“It is similar to a church or other private sector entity,” Hauser said. “We are very committed to a clear decision-making process. We publish those on our website.”

Bill co-author, state Rep. Cindi Duchow, R-Delafield, said even though WIAA isn’t a governmental organization, it has a “de facto monopoly” over Wisconsin student athletes.

Duchow said WIAA decisions on eligibility can cost students college scholarships.

“It may seem like we are only discussing high school sports today, but imagine an athlete losing a scholarship opportunity or an entire community divided over a secret decision,” Duchow said. “Athletics impacts a student’s mental health, their ability to get scholarships and to go to college.”

Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Birchwood, said he gets more calls from constituents who are upset with WIAA’s rules than any other subject regarding education.

Quinn said WIAA’s transfer rules are often the subject of the calls he receives. WIAA has transfer rules in place to prevent schools from “stacking” the best players.

The rule has prompted several lawsuits.

Hauser said all of those calls Quinn receives is one of the reasons she does not want the organization’s meetings and records to be public.

“I think we’re going to get a lot of open records requests whenever there is an issue that someone is not happy with,” Hauser said. “Eligibility, tournament time, last-second shots. We’re going to get pummeled.”

Gard said WIAA has made policy changes in recent years that have affected student-athletes. And because these changes were made behind closed doors and WIAA doesn’t provide meeting minutes, there is no chance for coaches, students or parents to give input.

Gard, who served as speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly from 2003-2006, said when things are done in public, people behave differently.

“Despite our best efforts, the outside pressure has not created change,” Gard said. “This legislation is for all student athletes, ensuring that the only organization controlling high school athletes must bring more sunlight to their process and actions, resulting in more accountability.”

Listen to the WPR report

WIAA pushes back on proposal to make organization follow public records, open meetings laws was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.