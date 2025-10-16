Wikler Won’t Run For Governor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will not run for governor in 2026.

Ben Wikler, known for fundraising prowess that helped Democrats capture a series of statewide elections in Wisconsin, announced his plan Thursday.

“I’m determined to do all I can to ensure that a great Democrat wins in 2026, but I won’t be seeking the nomination myself,” Wikler stated.

Wikler was among the prominent members of the party thought to be considering a run for the governor’s office after Gov. Tony Evers announced he would not seek a third term.

More than a half-dozen candidates have entered the race for the Democratic nomination. They include Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Missy Hughes, state Sen. Kelda Roys and state Rep. Francesca Hong.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep Tom Tiffany and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann are seeking the nomination.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is also believed to be considering a run for the Democratic nomination. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced this month he would not seek the governor’s office, but would instead run for reelection.

Wikler was appointed the state’s party chair in 2019. He stepped down this spring. During his tenure he helped raise $200 million — a fundraising success that helped Evers win reelection and shifted the balance of power on the state Supreme Court.

Former state Democratic Party chair will not enter governor’s race was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.