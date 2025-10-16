Despite Funding Increase, Sheriff Says Agency Is Left With Less
Complicated bookkeeping moves makes it hard to track what is happening with Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
MKE County
-
Airport Forecasting No Passenger Growth in 2026Oct 15th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Parks Plans Mitchell and Kosciuszko Lagoon ImprovementsOct 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
MCTS Plans 15% Service CutOct 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer