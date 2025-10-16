Graham Kilmer
MKE County

This content is only for members Despite Funding Increase, Sheriff Says Agency Is Left With Less

Complicated bookkeeping moves makes it hard to track what is happening with Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

By - Oct 16th, 2025 08:58 am

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.