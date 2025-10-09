Jeramey Jannene
City Hall

This content is only for members Future of Sunday Library Hours Uncertain As MPL Tries New Staffing Model

Council hints it may override mayor. Spiker again provokes a coworker.

By - Oct 9th, 2025 04:47 pm

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.