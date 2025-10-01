City Hall
Milwaukee Must Replace 100 Lead Laterals Per Week To Meet 2025 Goal
And then it must maintain that pace for next decade.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
City Hall
-
New Speed Data Shows Dramatic Impact of Milwaukee’s Traffic Calming EffortsSep 26th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Milwaukee, Police Union Battle Over ContractSep 23rd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Disaster Centers Will Help With Applications for Federal FundingSep 23rd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer