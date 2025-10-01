Jeramey Jannene
City Hall

This content is only for members Milwaukee Must Replace 100 Lead Laterals Per Week To Meet 2025 Goal

And then it must maintain that pace for next decade.

By - Oct 1st, 2025 03:13 pm

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.