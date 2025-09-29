Man Jailed For Threatening To Blow Up Wisconsin Capitol

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A man is being held in the Dane County Jail after being accused of threatening to blow up the Wisconsin State Capitol.

That’s after the man called 911 on Sept. 22 and made that threat, according to an online incident report published by the Madison Police Department on Monday. After police arrived, the man, “continued to state he wanted to blow up the Capitol Building,” the report says.

The 33-year-old man was booked into the Dane County Jail last Monday on tentative charges of violating his probation and making a terrorist threat, online jail records show.

He’s currently under community supervision after pleading guilty in 2023 to a felony charge out of Green Lake County of fleeing from police while driving a vehicle, records from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections show.

In August, he racked up another felony charge after being charged in Dane County with driving with a revoked license. His most recent address is in DeForest, according to court records.

WPR is not naming the man in this story because prosecutors have not yet charged him from the incident.

