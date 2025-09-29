Former WEDC CEO Missy Hughes Enters Race For Governor

Hughes says her experience makes her different than other candidates.

The former head of the state’s economic development agency is running for governor as a Democrat, saying her business experience sets her apart from the field.

Missy Hughes was the secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. from 2019 until she stepped down earlier this month. Prior to that, she served as an executive at the Organic Valley dairy cooperative for 17 years.

In a video launching her campaign Monday morning, Hughes emphasized that resume, telling voters she’s “not a politician.”

“I’m different than other folks you’ve seen run for governor,” Hughes said. “That’s the point.”

Hughes joins several Democrats vying to replace outgoing Gov. Tony Evers, including Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Madison state Sen. Kelda Roys, Madison state Rep. Francesca Hong, beer vendor Ryan Strnad and former state Rep. Brett Hulsey.

Her announcement comes less than a week after Congressman Tom Tiffany of Minocqua joined the Republican primary for governor, which also includes Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.

It also comes just days after New Berlin businessman Bill Berrien left the race. Berrien had emphasized his private sector experience, saying he was not a “career politician.”

At least for the moment, there’s no high-profile Republican carrying that mantle. With her entry in the race, Hughes immediately becomes the most prominent Democrat to make that private sector pitch.

Other Democrats have stressed a need to push back against President Donald Trump’s agenda, and Hughes referenced that sentiment without mentioning Trump by name.

“I’m not going to go looking for a fight, but I’ll stand up to anyone, from the White House to Wall Street who comes after your rights or tries to make your life harder,” Hughes said in her video.

While Hughes is the latest Democrat to join the race, she may not be the last. Other Democrats reportedly considering a run include state Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Like Barnes and Rodriguez, she has clear ties to Evers, who appointed her to lead WEDC in 2019. When she left the agency earlier this month, the governor praised her record, saying the agency under her leadership had played a critical role in growing partnerships with companies including Eli Lilly and Company, Kikkoman and Microsoft.

“My administration’s focus from the get-go has been building an economy that works for everyone,” Evers said in early September. “I’ve so appreciated Missy’s leadership at WEDC.”

At a time when many of Evers’ appointees served without Senate confirmation, or were fired, Hughes was confirmed unanimously in 2021 and again in 2023.

