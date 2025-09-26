Graham Kilmer
MKE County

This content is only for members McGovern Senior Center Closed Indefinitely

Mold overtakes senior center following August floods.

By - Sep 26th, 2025 05:16 pm

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.