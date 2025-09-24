New Modine Manufacturing Plant in Franklin Will Hire 300 Workers

Franklin mayor says Modine is 'setting roots down in the community.'

Modine Manufacturing is expanding in southeast Wisconsin with plans to hire about 300 workers at a new manufacturing facility in Franklin by early next year.

The Racine-based company will lease a 153,000-square-foot plant, taking occupancy in November and beginning production shortly after, according to the company.

The city of Franklin announced the expansion in January , saying the new plant was expected to provide 200 jobs by 2029. This week, Modine said it expects to exceed that, with about 300 hires planned by the end of March next year.

“It’s important to continue to invest in the southeast Wisconsin area,” said Ashley Conley, corporate marketing manager for Modine. “Of course, we have other manufacturing locations throughout the world, but we need to have something in our own backyard before continuing to branch out — and this was a good move for us.”

Ashley Arner, human resources director for data centers at Modine, said the new plant will help the company meet growing demand for data center cooling systems. The facility will produce large chillers that weigh about 33,000 pounds.

The company is working to hire staff for the facility with 55 immediate openings, including production assemblers, certified welders, production leaders and engineers. Modine will host a pair of job fairs Thursday and Friday in Franklin.

“We are working really hard to bring some of our key talent in prior to taking occupancy of that building and starting to get some people trained up, so that — as we open beginning of November — we can quickly pull some of that trained talent in to start doing manufacturing and getting some of the product out the door,” Arner said.

Franklin Mayorsaid Modine’s expansion could create as many as 436 jobs in the next three years. He also said the company is setting roots down in the community and is “not just going to come here for a year or two and leave.”

“When we are investing, as a city, in something like this, we are looking long term,” he said. “And they made that long-term commitment.”

The city is supporting the development through $1.6 million in tax increment financing, said John Regetz, Franklin’s economic development director. Modine’s expansion is located in a tax increment district the city created for prior developments, he said.

Regetz said the city’s development agreement with Modine requires the company to spend $26.4 million and create at least 200 jobs with an average annual compensation of $85,000 within three years. The project is also expected to increase the property’s assessed value by $6.5 million, he said.

Regetz said the jobs created by the development will be a mix of office and manufacturing positions. He also said Modine has been a “good collaborator.”

“Modine is a very successful company, and they’re making air handling equipment for data center cooling systems, which is a burgeoning market,” Regetz said. “We look forward to growing opportunities with Modine.”

Modine’s expansion in Franklin is part of a $100 million plan to expand the company’s domestic manufacturing capacity to support the company’s data center business in North America. Beyond Franklin, the company is also investing in Texas, Mississippi and Missouri.

The company also reported its third straight year of record revenues during its 2025 fiscal year, according to Modine’s 2025 annual report. Net sales totaled $2.6 billion, up 7 percent from last year.

According to the report, Modine’s revenue growth was “driven by” its data center business, which saw revenue grow by 119 percent from the prior year.

Arner said the company is “committed to growing” as demand for its cooling products in the data center market continues to grow.

“We’ve committed to being that supplier of choice for our customers, and innovating and growing with them,” she said. “As the data center needs change throughout the future, we are also innovating our cooling products to meet their demands.”

Modine Manufacturing to add 300 jobs with new southeast Wisconsin plant in Franklin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.