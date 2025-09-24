Bruce Murphy
Murphy’s Law

This content is only for members The Bizarre Campaign of Bill Berrien

His passion for porno is just the latest issue undermining his run for governor.

By - Sep 24th, 2025 11:57 am

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.