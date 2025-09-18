Beautiful Brewers Hill Home
Updated home blends historic charm with modern design.
Welcome to this beautifully updated Historic Brewers Hill home just steps from downtown! Blending classic charm with modern design, this open concept floor plan features 3 bedrooms + den and 4 bathrooms. Each bedroom has its own full bath! High-end details in the kitchen include large island with separate wet sink, pot filler faucet at stove, designer tile backsplash, and modern appliances all around. The spacious master bedroom suite boasts a luxurious spa-like bathroom and plenty of storage with the built-in closet system. This house was made for entertaining with a stunning rough sawn cedar pergola and completely private rear fenced yard. Too many updates to list, come see for yourself today!
The Breakdown
- Address: 2042 N. 2nd St., Milwaukee, WI 53212
- Size: 2,288 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 4
- Year Built: 1890
- Parking: 1 space
- Price: $474,900
- Condo fee: $/Month
- Estimated Taxes: $8,072
- MLS#: 1935480
Photos
