45-Year-Old Worker Crushed By Machine at Palermo’s New Factory

An employee working at a Palermo’s Pizza factory in West Milwaukee died Wednesday morning after he was crushed by a machine in what the company calls a “tragic accident.”

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office, Robert Cherone, a 45-year-old from Elkhorn, was crushed by a robotic machine at the company’s facility at 3900 West Lincoln Avenue.

Police responded to a report of an industrial accident at the factory shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, Cherone was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. Police say they have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Rebecca Schimke, spokesperson for Palermo’s Pizza, said in a statement Wednesday that the company is cooperating with investigators, calling the death a “tragic accident.”

“Palermo’s will be supporting the employee’s family and next of kin,” Schimke said. “We will also be offering counseling and support services to the Palermo’s team during this difficult time.”

Wisconsin AFL-CIO President Stephanie Bloomingdale also issued a statement sharing condolences to Cherone’s family, friends and co-workers. She’s calling for more action to improve workplace safety.

“This tragic incident underscores the need for everyone involved in our workplaces — workers, employers, relevant government agencies — to work together aggressively to ensure that every person who goes to work to provide for themselves and their family comes home safely at the end of the day,” Bloomingdale said.

According to a report released by the national AFL-CIO in April, 112 Wisconsin workers died on the job in 2023, the most recent year with available data. Thirty-seven died in transportation incidents, 23 died from contact with objects and equipment, 19 died from exposure to harmful substances or environments, 17 died from falls and 15 died from assaults or violence.

45-year-old Elkhorn man dies in ‘tragic accident’ at West Milwaukee pizza factory was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.