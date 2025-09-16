Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We want to send you to the movies.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available to Milwaukee Film’s 2025 Dialogues Documentary Festival.

Over four days, Milwaukee Film will present more than 30 film programs at the Oriental and Downer theaters and extend many of those films with in-cinema talkbacks and panels immediately following the screening.

“We’re so proud that Dialogues Documentary Festival is returning for a second year,” said Milwaukee Film Executive Director Susan Kerns in a statement. “This year’s lineup is bold, powerful, and sometimes just a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our theaters for four days of unbelievable true stories.”

The 2025 Dialogues Documentary Festival runs Sept. 18 to Sept. 21.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a voucher code which you will use with Milwaukee Film to claim your free ticket. Tickets available while supplies last. Limit one per member.

Members must be logged in to claim the discount code. Once you have reserved your voucher code, you will receive an email within 24 hours with instructions and a voucher code for a free ticket that you use to select the time of the film you wish to attend.

Not a Member Yet?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, you will not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but will help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter

Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories

Free access to News Bulletins with insider scoops of interest to anyone following the Milwaukee scene.

A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store

The ability to comment on articles

A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.