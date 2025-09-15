Kelda Roys Joins Growing Democratic Primary for WI Governor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Madison state Sen. Kelda Roys has entered the governor’s race, becoming the third prominent Democratic candidate in what could become a crowded contest to replace outgoing Gov. Tony Evers.

Roys, who was first elected to the state Senate in 2020, told WPR in an interview that two goals motivate her campaign.

“No. 1, we have to have a leader who will protect Wisconsinites against the attacks from the Republican regime in Washington,” she said. “At the same time, this is also a moment of incredible opportunity and hope for our state.”

She argued that, with the advent of new legislative maps in 2024, her party has its best chances of taking power in the Capitol in years. She said that would let Democrats “deliver meaningful change on the issues that matter most to people.”

Roys said those changes include increasing school funding and lowering health care and child care costs.

“Wherever you go in the state, the things that people care about, and the things that they want to see from their government are really the same. They want their kids to go to great public schools. They want their families to have economic security and opportunity. They are scared of rising health care costs and housing costs,” she said.

“And they want a government that’s going to respond to those things and take care of those things, and then otherwise, kind of get out of their business.”

Roys, 46, has been an outspoken advocate for abortion rights throughout her legislative career, which also includes two terms in the Assembly. Before entering politics in 2008, she was executive director of NARAL Pro‑Choice Wisconsin.

She joins, among others, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley in the Democratic primary. Each of those candidates would be a historic first: Rodriguez or Roys the first female governor, and Crowley the first Black governor.

All three pointed to President Donald Trump’s administration as a motivation for entering the race, at a time when some Democratic governors have been targeted by the White House. In her launch video, Rodriguez called Trump a “maniac,” and Crowley told WPR in an interview that “we have to fight back against any level of tyranny or any type of chaos.”

Roys, who ran for governor in 2018 and finished a distant third in the Democratic primary, said the second Trump administration has changed the calculus for Democrats.

“When you look at Trump’s approval ratings, they are low. They are in the toilet. But the Democratic Party is actually even lower, and it’s not because people disagree with our policies,” she said. “People, by and large, do agree with Democratic priorities, but they are sick and tired of politicians who are mealy mouthed and will not tell the truth about the way that Trump is consolidating authoritarian power and using our government to reward his friends and enrich himself and punish his perceived enemies and silence dissent.”

The Democratic primary could grow in coming weeks. Wisconsin Attorney General, former Lt. Gov., state Rep., D-Madison, and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. CEOare among those reportedly considering a bid.

On the Republican side, Washington County ExecutiveJosh Schoemann and New Berlin businessman Bill Berrien have both declared their candidacies. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, has said he’s considering a run.

The 2026 election cycle in Wisconsin will also see contests for legislative seats as Democrats vie to flip the state Assembly and Senate. Both parties will also compete in Wisconsin’s most competitive U.S. House districts, with Democrats nationally hoping to pick up at least one seat from swing state Wisconsin.

Madison state Sen. Kelda Roys joins growing Democratic primary for Wisconsin governor was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.