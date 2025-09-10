Loss of International Students Hits UW Campuses

Despite those declines, total enrollment up at 8 of 13 UW campuses.

New freshman enrollment across the Universities of Wisconsin campuses is up an average of 3 percent this fall, but “significant declines” in international students have kept overall enrollment flat.

This year’s enrollment is 164,340 across the UW system, according to preliminary estimates released Tuesday. That’s down 96 students from the final 2024 fall enrollment counts.

UW system officials wouldn’t quantify the “significant declines” in international students, but international enrollment could drop as much as 15 percent at colleges nationwide, according to NAFSA: Association of International Educators

The group predicts visa bans and appointment waiting times could drive students away from universities in the United States.

During an event in Milwaukee this week, UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Thomas Gibson said international students represent about 5 percent of the school’s undergraduate enrollment and about 17 percent of the graduate student enrollment.

“Certainly some of the visa policies have impacted international student enrollment, largely in response to visa processing delays, as well as the new vetting activity of students’ social media accounts,” Gibson said. “So we’re seeing activities that we haven’t seen in the past. But you should each know that interest remains extremely strong in a UWM education.”

Gibson said he’s planning for a 4 percent budget reduction largely in response to the uncertainty about international student enrollments, graduate student enrollments and the uncertainty about federal funding for research.

UW-Madison previously had about 8,000 international students. Spokesman John Lucas said the preliminary enrollment numbers released Tuesday did not include breakdowns by population.

“We’ll have a full and complete overview during the week of Sept. 22, including the international population,” Lucas said.

8 campuses see enrollment increases

Eight of 13 UW system universities showed increases in enrollment over last year, according to preliminary estimates.

UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse, UW-Milwaukee, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Stout, UW-Superior and UW-Whitewater are reporting enrollment growth over last year.

UW-Whitewater has 2,459 students enrolled in its freshman class, the largest in a decade. That brings total enrollment to more than 12,000 students.

“At UW-Whitewater, we are marking three consecutive years of enrollment growth,” Chancellor Corey King said in a statement. “Our commitment to student success aligns with our institutional mission of academic excellence, inclusivity, access, and affordability, which continues to resonate with students and their families.”

UW-Green Bay has been the fastest-growing university in the state, with enrollment increasing by 28 percent over the last five years. Preliminary estimates show a 3 percent increase this year, with 312 new freshmen.

“Growth is critical to serve what our region needs to be economically successful, but it means so much more,” UW-Green Bay Chancellor Mike Alexander said in a statement. “It means more people believe in what UW-Green Bay promises learners – the opportunity to rise to their full potential right here in their own backyard by getting a great education that’s affordable.”

UW-Parkside, located in Kenosha County, reported an increase of 8.4 percent over last year’s entering freshman class.

The preliminary headcount enrollments for fall 2025 are:

UW-Eau Claire: 9,498

UW-Green Bay: 11,500

UW-La Crosse: 10,627

UW-Madison: 51,550

UW-Milwaukee: 22,613

UW-Oshkosh: 12,457

UW-Parkside: 3,895

UW-Platteville: 6,406

UW-River Falls: 5,275

UW-Stevens Point: 8,538

UW-Stout: 7,047

UW-Superior: 2,859

UW-Whitewater: 12,075

Total: 164,340

Final numbers will be released by the Universities of Wisconsin later in the fall. The figures released by the universities on Tuesday represent projected enrollment based on data from the first day of classes.

An official count will take place on Sept. 15.

Loss of international students affects enrollment growth at UW campuses was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.