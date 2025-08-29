See Inside New $240 Million Museum
New natural history has unique elements inside and out.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
MKE County
-
State Funding Indirectly Supporting New Courthouse ProjectAug 28th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Plans to Move Kelly Senior CenterAug 27th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Local Businesses Awarded $100,000 in GrantsAug 27th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer