State Warns of Possible Measles Exposure at Truck Stops

Traveler to Wisconsin may have exposed people to measles.

State health officials are warning that an out-of-state traveler may have exposed people to measles at two Wisconsin truck stops.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is working with health departments from St. Croix and Rock counties to identify people who may have been exposed.

According to a statement from the DHS, an out-of-state traveler who was infected with measles was at the Flying J Travel Center on 70th Avenue in Roberts on Aug. 4 between 7:15 and 10:00 a.m., and at the Pilot Travel Center on Milwaukee Road in Beloit on the same day between 11:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

State health officials recommend people who were at those locations during those times should check their vaccination status.

State officials say these exposures to measles are not related to cases previously confirmed in the state.

Measles is a very contagious respiratory disease that can cause serious health complications. It can be prevented by vaccination.

According to a statement from Rock County Public Health, the most recent data through Aug. 5 indicates the virus has been identified in 41 states, with a total of 1,356 confirmed cases.

“Most of the cases in this current outbreak have been associated with travel among non-vaccinated individuals,” the department states.

As of Aug. 19, nine cases of measles have been confirmed in Wisconsin.

State warns of possible measles exposure at 2 Wisconsin truck stops was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.