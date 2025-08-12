Wisconsin Public Radio

Racine County Democrat, Nurse Will Challenge Bryan Steil For Congressional Seat

Mitchell Berman joins Randy Bryce in targeting the southeastern Wisconsin seat long held by the GOP.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Aug 12th, 2025 11:28 am
US Rep. Bryan Steil takes the stage before a JD Vance campaign event Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, at Racine Memorial Hall in Racine, Wis. Angela Major/WPR

A Racine County nurse is the latest Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil in the 1st Congressional District.

Mitchell Berman, a political newcomer, announced his bid for the congressional seat early Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Berman introduced himself as a Veterans Affairs and emergency room nurse, a first-generation college graduate and union member from the village of Raymond.

“As a nurse, I’ve seen patients forced to choose between care and paying rent while Washington looks the other way,” Berman said. “I’m running for Congress because our health and well-being should come first, not corporate profits.”

The district in which Berman is running includes Beloit, Janesville, Kenosha and Racine, and has been represented by Steil since 2019, when he replaced retiring Congressman and former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

It’s one of 35 House districts Democrats hope to flip in the 2026 midterms, and one of two Wisconsin districts seen as competitive — but any Democratic bid is still a longshot. Steil handily won his fourth term in November 2024 with 54 percent of the vote, and it’s been in Republican hands since 1995

In a video launching his campaign, Berman said Steil “isn’t looking out for families like mine.”

“He spent his career shipping jobs overseas and serving his billionaire donors. I’ve spent mine helping people,” he said. “We deserve a government that works for us, not the elite.”

Berman is not alone in his bid for the seat. Randy Bryce, who once made national headlines challenging Ryan for the seat, announced his candidacy in late May. A Racine-based activist named Gage Stills has also launched a Democratic campaign, according to the Federal Elections Commission, although he has not filed any fundraising data.

Racine County Democrat launches bid for Congress, challenging Rep. Bryan Steil was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

