Can County Afford A New $17 Million Zoo Entrance?
County faces extremely tight budget in 2026, zoo project a big ticket item.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
MKE County
-
Public Input Sought on Countywide Trail PlanAug 8th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
All-City Towing Owner Buys Deep ThoughtAug 5th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
We Want Offers for Trimborn FarmAug 2nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer