Gov. Evers Charges EPA Has Abandoned Science

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s governor, environmental advocates and climate researchers say the Environmental Protection Agency is abandoning science in its proposal to gut regulation of climate pollution.

The EPA released a draft rule Tuesday in Indiana that aims to reverse the scientific basis that supports regulation of climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions. The rule repeals a 2009 finding that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, triggering regulation under the Clean Air Act.

After taking office, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that called for reviewing the legal basis for that finding. On Tuesday, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin made good on a promise to rescind it after announcing plans in March to do away with the finding and 30 other environmental regulations.

Gov. Tony Evers and California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement as co-chairs of the U.S. Climate Alliance, saying the agency’s actions don’t change the facts.

“From devastating floods to extreme heat to catastrophic wildfire, Americans are seeing the deadly impacts of climate change with their own eyes, and we won’t be deceived by the Trump administration’s reckless abandonment of science and the law,” the two wrote.

In a statement, Zeldin argued that the EPA “twisted the law” and “warped science” under the administrations of Democratic former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, and said rescinding the finding and the environmental regulations that result from it “would end $1 trillion or more in hidden taxes on American businesses and families.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The EPA said the proposal would repeal all regulations on tailpipe emissions for cars and trucks, giving consumers more choice. The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions nationwide. Biden-era regulations aimed to ensure at least half of all new car and pickup truck sales would be electric by 2032, prompting opponents to call it an electric vehicle mandate.

American Trucking Association President and CEO Chris Spear said such regulations “would have crippled our supply chain, disrupted deliveries, and raised prices for American families and businesses.”

Greg Nemet, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, served as a lead author on a United Nations panel report on climate change. He called the move a political change that’s meant to prop up fossil fuels.

“The change seems to be to get rid of that ruling that greenhouse gases are a danger to humans, and there’s certainly no scientific basis for that,” Nemet said. “Over time, there’s just been more and more evidence about how damaging it will be to have a hotter climate.”

Jim Boulter, public health and environmental studies professor at UW-Eau Claire, said any reversal could have a dramatic effect on the basis for many environmental regulations. He said that includes rolling back limits on pollution from power plants and tighter standards for mercury emissions.

“As Wisconsinites who love to fish, love to be outdoors, love to be on the water, that’s a real concern,” Boulter said.

Any rule to overturn the finding is likely to face legal challenges. If it makes it to the U.S. Supreme Court, Boulter said there’s a concern the court may overturn its 2007 ruling that found the EPA has authority to regulate greenhouse gases.

The announcement comes as more than 140 million Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches or warnings. Ciaran Gallagher, energy and air manager at Clean Wisconsin, noted many Wisconsinites have seen more extreme heat and hotter overnight temperatures that make it difficult to recover from daytime heat.

“Right now, Wisconsinites are sweltering. Extreme heat can seem innocuous, but is one of the most deadly weather-related hazards,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher added Texas witnessed catastrophic flooding that has claimed around 140 lives, making it the 10th deadliest flash flood on record. Earlier this year in California, wildfires caused an estimated $250 billion in damage and economic losses. Researchers say they were fueled by hot, dry and windy conditions made worse by climate change.

Wisconsin is under an air quality advisory through Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Research shows climate change is making wildfires more common worldwide.

Climate change is also contributing to warmer winters in Wisconsin that could upend winter tourism and sports, affecting the regional economy. As temperatures grow wetter and warmer, farmers are also threatened with reduced crop yields and lower milk production. The state is also seeing more frequent, intense storms that have caused major floods in northern and southern Wisconsin.

Since 1980, Wisconsin has been affected by 63 weather/climate disasters that resulted in more than $1 billion in losses. The annual average has increased from roughly 1 event each year to 5 events annually since 2020.

“This is not a climate that we grew up in,” Boulter said. “It’s dangerous.”

Listen to the WPR report

Gov. Tony Evers says EPA abandons science as it moves to end greenhouse gas regulations was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.