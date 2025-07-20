SC Johnson Moving Jobs From Chicago to Wisconsin

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

SC Johnson plans to move jobs from its Chicago office to a facility in Racine County.

The Racine-based company said the move will shift 170 jobs from Chicago to a building in Mt. Pleasant. No jobs will be eliminated through the move, according to the company.

The workers will occupy a former credit union building near SC Johnson’s Waxdale manufacturing site. The company purchased the building in 2023.

According to a statement from SC Johnson, the job transfer is related to an organizational change announced more than a year ago when the company created individual North American and international business units.

“For almost 140 years, we’ve enjoyed being part of the Racine community and proudly call it our home,” said Fisk Johnson, chair and CEO, in a statement. “This is an important change for our business given some recent organizational changes, and we look forward to welcoming even more SCJ people to the Racine area.”

The company, which makes household cleaning and pest control products, already has four campuses in Racine County, including its Racine headquarters. It has 13,000 employees worldwide.

About half the jobs based in the company’s Chicago office will make the move, which the company said will allow better collaboration between teams. About 100 workers will remain in the Chicago office, which has people working in areas like marketing, finance and sales. The company also has a manufacturing site in the city’s Pullman neighborhood.

SC Johnson moving jobs from Chicago to Racine County was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.