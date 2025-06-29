Welcome to a unique New York-Style Loft space in the heart of Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward ideal for a dynamic live/work lifestyle! Expansive Open Floor Plan boasts high ceilings and exposed brick walls; abundant storage to include walk-in closets and nooks; in-unit laundry room; and a 3-car tandem surface parking. Located on Water Street, you are just steps away from the Public Market and Riverwalk along with all the restaurants and shops the Third Ward has to offer, including easy access to the HOP streetcar! Whether you’re looking for a living space, unique workspace, or both, this property offers unmatched character and flexibility. Don’t miss your chance to experience this rare loft in the vibrant Historic Third Ward. Sorry, no pets allowed. Owner is offering first month rent free. Could be used as apartment or for commercial use.

The Breakdown

Address: 326 N. Water St. Unit 3

Size: 3,000 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 1903

Rent $2,500/Month

Parking: 3 tandem surface parking spaces

MLS#: 1904734

