Imagine residing in this exceptional penthouse featuring two balconies and panoramic 270° views—perfect for enjoying fireworks, sailboats, sunrises, and moonlight over Lake Michigan. This spacious unit offers a large primary suite, two walk-in closets, 2.5 baths, a two-person spa, two electric fireplaces, in-unit washer/dryer, humidifier system, and cleverly integrated storage—including hidden passages— all designed by the creator of Milwaukee’s iconic Safe House, David Baldwin. Building amenities include a rooftop solarium, secure bike storage, assigned parking, and on-site laundry. All in an unbeatable location near the Oak Leaf Bike Trail, McKinley Marina, Tennis Courts, Milwaukee Art Museum, Discovery World, Bradford Beach, Brady Street, Downer Avenue, and ASM Hospitals. Welcome Home!

The Breakdown

Address: 1919 N. Summit Ave., Unit 11C

Size: 2,343 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2.5

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 1965

Parking: 1

Price: $795,000

Condo fee: $810 HOA + $56 assigned parking per month

Taxes: $13,831

MLS#: 1924201

3D Tour

To take a 3D tour click here.

Photos

