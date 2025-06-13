Urban Milwaukee
Last Chance

Get a Free Beer at Summer Soulstice

Get a buy-one-get-one deal while supplies last. And check out the list of bands playing at June 14 festival.

By - Jun 13th, 2025 12:41 pm
Gold Steps performing on the Kenilworth Stage at Summer Soulstice in 2022. Photo courtesy of the East Side BID.

Gold Steps performing on the Kenilworth Stage at Summer Soulstice in 2022. Photo courtesy of the East Side BID.

Summer Soulstice, the East Side’s music festival is back and we want Urban Milwaukee members to be part of the action.

We are offering a limited supply of buy-one, get-one beer coupons to use at the festival. While supplies last, Urban Milwaukee’s paying members can claim a ticket to be redeemed at Summer Soulstice.

From noon until midnight on Saturday, June 14, the free festival takes place between E. Kenilworth Pl., E. Ivanhoe Pl., N. Farwell Ave., N. Prospect Ave., N. Murray Ave., and Kind Oasis on Milwaukee’s East Side. It is hosted by the East Side Business Improvement District.

There will be more than 25 performers across six locations. A stage will be set up on N. Farwell Ave. between Yo Factory and Ma Fischer’s. A second stage will be set up on E. Kenilworth Pl. between Urban Outfitters and Vintage tavern. A third stage will be set up on E. Ivanhoe Pl. between Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Educators Credit Union. A fourth stage will be across E. North Ave. on N. Murray Ave. and a fifth stage will be located at Kind Oasis. DJs will perform and festival goers will be dancing in Black Cat Alley.

The buy-one, get-one tickets are good for one beer from an East Side BID stand.

Claim your BOGO ticket today. To redeem your claimed ticket, print the confirmation email and hand it to a bartender.

Music Lineup

Kenilworth Stage

BlueJets
Mambo Surfers
Tilla
BLood
NileXNile

Ivanhoe Stage

School of Rock
Robot Witch
Ladybird
Wave Chapelle
Bug Moment

Farwell Stage

Alley Eyes
Hannah Simone
Maximiano
Gegoynony
The Hallelujah Ward
Collections of Colonies of Bees

Black Cat Alley

Adrian More
Moorhaus
Kenny Perez
Junior Kurtis
Delilac
Angelia Word
Asher Gray & Greyhound

Murray Stage

Donovan Lowe
Keshena Armon
Roxie Beane
Caley Conway
Emmitt James
Jimmy The Arm

Kind Oasis Stage

El Sebas with Band
Another One (Grateful Dead Experience)
Something To Do
The Urbanites with special guests

Claim your BOGO ticket today.

Not a Member Yet?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s most robust membership program, with many perks like this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks of becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

  • Completely ad-free content on our website and a configurable email newsletter
  • Bypass the paywall and get access to all Urban Milwaukee stories
  • Free access to News Bulletins with insider scoops of interest to anyone following the Milwaukee scene.
  • A chance to provide the support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait
  • Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners
  • A 10% discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store
  • The ability to comment on articles
  • A faster photo browser

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per yearSigning up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.

Categories: For Members Only

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us