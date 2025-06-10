Get a buy-one-get-one deal while supplies last. And check out the list of bands playing at June 14 festival.

Summer Soulstice, the East Side’s music festival is back and we want Urban Milwaukee members to be part of the action.

We are offering a limited supply of buy-one, get-one beer coupons to use at the festival. While supplies last, Urban Milwaukee’s paying members can claim a ticket to be redeemed at Summer Soulstice.

From noon until midnight on Saturday, June 14, the free festival takes place between E. Kenilworth Pl., E. Ivanhoe Pl., N. Farwell Ave., N. Prospect Ave., N. Murray Ave., and Kind Oasis on Milwaukee’s East Side. It is hosted by the East Side Business Improvement District.

There will be more than 25 performers across six locations. A stage will be set up on N. Farwell Ave. between Yo Factory and Ma Fischer’s. A second stage will be set up on E. Kenilworth Pl. between Urban Outfitters and Vintage tavern. A third stage will be set up on E. Ivanhoe Pl. between Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Educators Credit Union. A fourth stage will be across E. North Ave. on N. Murray Ave. and a fifth stage will be located at Kind Oasis. DJs will perform and festival goers will be dancing in Black Cat Alley.

The buy-one, get-one tickets are good for one beer from an East Side BID stand.

Music Lineup

Kenilworth Stage

BlueJets

Mambo Surfers

Tilla

BLood

NileXNile

Ivanhoe Stage

School of Rock

Robot Witch

Ladybird

Wave Chapelle

Bug Moment

Farwell Stage

Alley Eyes

Hannah Simone

Maximiano

Gegoynony

The Hallelujah Ward

Collections of Colonies of Bees

Black Cat Alley

Adrian More

Moorhaus

Kenny Perez

Junior Kurtis

Delilac

Angelia Word

Asher Gray & Greyhound

Murray Stage

Donovan Lowe

Keshena Armon

Roxie Beane

Caley Conway

Emmitt James

Jimmy The Arm

Kind Oasis Stage

El Sebas with Band

Another One (Grateful Dead Experience)

Something To Do

The Urbanites with special guests

