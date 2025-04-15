New Triplex Planned For Brewers Hill

Development is a companion project to another already underway nearby.

A new three-unit apartment building is planned for Brewers Hill. It would join a nearby four-unit complex, first reported in a bulletin for Urban Milwaukee members last fall.

Both new structures will fill vacant lots and are designed to resemble the existing structures that will neighbor them. The triplex would be located at 113 W. Lloyd St. and the four-unit complex at 232-234 E. Brown St.

“They want it to be a high quality project that fits in with the neighborhood,” said Owen Lavin, partner and project manager at architecture firm Patera, to the Historic Preservation Commission Monday afternoon.

Regina Kret is the developer behind both projects.

The historic commission reviewed just the triplex proposal Monday afternoon. The commission has oversight of new construction within historic districts and a Brewers Hill overlay zone also requires additional design criteria be met to preserve the visual appeal of the historic district north of downtown.

“This property has an orientation that is horizontal to the street, where the other properties are vertical,” said commission senior planner Andrew Stern in describing the proposal and contrasting it with nearby structures. “This is essentially the only orientation that works with the size of the parcel.” The rectangular 0.08-acre site is located just east of an alley along W. Lloyd St.

Three side-by-side townhomes would include 1,350 square feet of space across two and a half floors. A two-car garage would be included at the base of each unit.

“It is unfortunate that there would no rear yard. It would just be a driveway to get into the garages,” said Stern.

Stern had a series of suggestions for design changes to make the project better match the neighboring homes, including not using an engineering wood siding and simplifying and restructuring the windows

“We are open to all of the staff’s suggestions,” said Lavin. His firm, Patera, is leading the design of both complexes.

The commission formally held the Lloyd Street proposal, but indicated support if the changes were made. “This is an intruiging project. I’m happy to see it moving forward,” said commission chair Alderman Robert Bauman.

The commission approved a two-unit development, from a different group, for the site last year. Vera Property Management sold the site after securing approval. Kret’s MMF Holdings acquired the Lloyd Street property for $100,000 last August.

The Brown Street project is located just outside of the formal historic district and not subject to commission oversight. The development is, legally, two duplexes split across a now divided lot. The Brewers Hill Neighborhood Association reviewed Kret’s plans in 2023, after she downsized the proposal from six to four units and agreed not to place the units on short-term rental services. Construction is underway on that development.

Drawings

