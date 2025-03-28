Urban Milwaukee members can get a free entry to the 5K, worth $54, while supplies last.

On April 13, thousands of people will be running their hearts out, up and down the streets of Milwaukee, as Milwaukee Marathon returns for another year. This year there will be a full marathon, a half marathon and 5k.

So get out your running shoes, because we want you to run the 5k for free.

That’s right, Urban Milwaukee is offering free entries to our members, worth $54, while supplies last, to the 5k run on April 13. The course details for the 5k can be found here.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a discount code which you will use with Milwaukee Marathon to reserve your free entry to the 5k, while supplies last.

Members must be logged in to claim the discount code. Once you have reserved your discount code, you will receive an email within 24 hours with instructions and a discount code for free entry in the Milwaukee Marathon’s 5k.

To learn more about the Milwaukee Marathon, visit the event website.

