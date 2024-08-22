Airport Hotel Headed For Auction, Another Could Reopen Soon

And two more buildings are for sale.

One of the best-located and largest hotels near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will be placed on the auction block next week.

The Four Points by Sheraton, 5311 S. Howell Ave., is being sold through online auction service Ten-X. The bidding starts at $3 million on Aug. 26.

The property, part of the Marriott International hotel brand, includes 178 rooms spread over three floors. The 5.6-acre property also includes 284 parking spaces, conference space and an indoor pool.

The building was built in 1962. The hotel was last renovated in 2004, according to the listing. It is directly across from the airport and visible from the airport freeway spur.

It was branded as a Clarion Hotel until 2018. Cork ‘n Cleaver restaurant is located in the building.

According to city property records, it was acquired in 2015 by SSS Milwaukee, LLC, an investment group affiliated with Illinois-based Bimal Doshi, for $7.75 million.

The property is currently assessed for $7.98 million.

The hotel is listed for sale with Marcus & Millichap brokers Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar.

The Best Western Plus, 5105 S. Howell Ave., is also owned by an affiliate of Doshi and listed for sale with Marcus & Millichap, but on a request-for-offers basis with no posted price. The city most recently assessed the property for $7.4 million. An affiliate of Doshi acquired it for $7.9 million in 2017.

Doshi, according to online reports, owns several other hotels in other states.

Both hotels continue to operate while listed for sale.

Former Wyndham Slated To Reopen as Clarion Pointe

A long-closed Motel 6 will soon see new life as a Clarion Pointe property.

Signage and visible activity at the site indicate that a long-awaited rebirth for the hotel, 5037 S. Howell Ave. could be near.

According to a city’s vacant building registration, the Motel 6 was shuttered in 2016. A series of building code violations had been levied against the property in the preceding years.

Manvee Hospitality Holdings has owned the property since 2017, paying $1.4 million to acquire it. It is currently assessed for $2.8 million.

Substantial rehabilitation work occurred on the structure. A porte cochere and a new lobby entrance replaced an outdoor pool fronting S. Howell Avenue. A number of other improvements were made to the core structure.

Signage at the site, placed early in the COVID-19 pandemic, indicated it was to initially reopen as a Baymont by Wyndham branded property. But that never came to fruition.

The latest signage would flag the property as part of the Choice Hotels family. The chain, which relies on private operators, has more than 7,500 hotels.

The 117-room hotel was constructed in 1972, according to city assessment records. It sits on a 2.1-acre site.

Also For Sale in the Neighborhood

At least two other notable properties near the airport are on the market.

The Airport Atrium Center, a three-story office building at 5007 S. Howell Ave., is for sale for $8.88 million.

The 60,000-square-foot building is reported as 92% leased. It sits on a 3.14-acre site with 275 parking spaces.

Tenants, based on a large sign in front of the building, are primarily a mix of medical and aviation businesses.

It was last sold in 2016 to Howell Avenue Partners, LLC for $2.1 million. According to state records, the firm is affiliated with Sanjay Azad and his firm Corporate Services LLC, an accounting practice that has its office in the building.

The shuttered Clarion Inn, 6331 S. 13th St., is for sale for $5.99 million. In the past decade, the hotel has also been branded as a Radisson and Days Inn & Suites. The property is assessed for $4.49 million.

A property listing says it has 152 rooms. City assessment says it was constructed in 1967. The listing notes a 2021 rehabilitation. It is owned by an entity affiliated with Hardeep Arora of Neenah.

Urban Milwaukee reported in early 2023 that the hotel was slated to reopen that same year. But that didn’t come to pass. The Department of Neighborhood Services flagged it as a condemnation candidate in April 2024, noting fire damage and that the property wasn’t secured. Those concerns, according to city records, have been abated.

In 2023, Cafe 94 Indian Fusion opened in an exterior-facing space in the hotel, as planned.

