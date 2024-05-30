Jill Biden To Speak at Festa Italiana Friday

The Biden campaign continues its frequent visits to Wisconsin.

First Lady Jill Biden will return to Wisconsin Friday, a reminder of the central importance the battleground state will play in the November election.

She will deliver remarks at the opening of Festa Italiana, an Italian heritage festival, in Milwaukee on Friday evening, according to a White House media advisory.

It will be the First Lady’s third visit to Wisconsin this year. She spoke in Waukesha in March , focusing on abortion access in a bid to drum up women’s support for President’s reelection campaign. And in February , she spoke about her husband’s education policy in Green Bay.

Other members of the Biden White House, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have also made frequent stops in the state. Biden himself visited Milwaukee and Madison less than a month apart to tout his record on infrastructure and student debt.

Wisconsin is expected to be one of just a handful of true swing states this November, making it a key target for both Biden and former President Donald Trump. Recent presidential races in the Badger State have been decided by less than a percentage point, and the most recent Marquette University Law School survey shows the two candidates polling neck-and-neck.

Jill Biden to visit Milwaukee, her third trip to Wisconsin this year was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.