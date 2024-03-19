Marquette Madness Membership Special

Urban Milwaukee

Become a member for just $2/month for the first six months.

By - Mar 19th, 2024 12:01 pm
Looking west down W. Wells St. at Marquette's Campus Town Apartments. Campus Town East is the most visible. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Another great year for the Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team has us excited. Perhaps a little too excited. We’re offering a steal of a deal.

In recognition of the Marquette’s number two seed in the tournament, we’re offering membership to Urban Milwaukee for $2 per month for the first six months.

But don’t wait. The offer is only good until the tip-off of Marquette’s game on Friday, March 22.

Marquette’s run, we’re hoping, will extend well beyond Friday.

Your cheers help fuel Marquette’s high-energy offense, your membership fuels Urban Milwaukee’s relentless, independent journalism.

And there is plenty in it for you: the chance to claim free tickets to events and concerts, an ad-free, easier-to-read website and a custom, member-only email.

Marquette’s hot streak is your gain. Instead of $9 per month, membership to Urban Milwaukee for $2 per month for the first six months.

Use the code MARQUETTE2024 to get your discounted membership. Signing up is easy, and you can cancel without a hassle at anytime.

Become a member today, and let’s go Golden Eagles.

