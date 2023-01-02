How to Have a More Transparent 2023
State and local governments can improve on open records. Attorney General should lead the way.
As ever, 2022 was a roller coaster year for open government.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court made it harder for requesters to recover attorneys’ fees for open records suits, but also issued a ruling to prevent outsiders from blocking responses to open records requests
So what can Wisconsin officials do better in 2023? Plenty.
First, the Wisconsin Legislature should pass a fix to the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s opinion in Friends of Frame Park v. City of Waukesha, which set a higher bar for requesters to recover their attorneys fees when they have to sue to get records.
The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council issued a statement when the decision was issued, calling it a “body blow to the state’s traditions of open government” and expressing concern that it could deter lawsuits and lead to more delays in providing records.
Second, some agencies are experiencing backlogs in providing responses to records requests, in part due to staffing and funding challenges. Agencies should request more funding to fulfill their open records duties in the next budget process, and the Legislature should give it to them. Doing so recognizes the open records law’s command that “providing persons with [government] information is declared to be . . . an integral part of the routine duties of officers and employees.”
This includes the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office, charged with enforcing and providing advice to the public about the state’s openness laws, and with fulfilling records requests made to the state Department of Justice. In the runup to the November 2022 election, both attorney general candidates said additional resources would help the office meet its open government obligations.
Now that the election is settled, Attorney General Josh Kaul should work to make sure these resources are requested, obtained and utilized. He should also consider separating the office’s advice-giving and records-fulfilling functions, so delays in one do not bog down the other.
Local governments could also post more records online proactively, and take steps to ensure that exemptions that allow closed meeting sessions are not overused.
All levels of government in Wisconsin should resolve to have a sunny 2023.
Your Right to Know is a monthly column distributed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council (wisfoic.org), a group dedicated to open government. Christa Westerberg is the council’s vice president and a partner at the Pines Bach law firm in Madison, Wisconsin.
Your Right to Know
-
Group Sues As Prehn Won’t Comply With Records RequestDec 1st, 2022 by Adam Voskuil
-
AG Candidates Agree on Transparency Funding, But Not Related Legal DecisionsOct 4th, 2022 by Jonathan Anderson
-
Open Records Law Treated With ContemptJul 4th, 2022 by Bill Lueders